Punjab CM decides to cut down ghee, flour and sugar prices

Hamza Shahbaz says special package would lessen difficulties in life of common man.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2022) Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday decided to cut down prices of flour, ghee and sugar in a bid to provide relief to public.

Hamza Shehbaz said his brothers and sisters were facing problems in making ends meet and immediate relief is their right.

The Punjab CM said special package would lessen difficulties in life of common man.

Hamza directed to reduce the price to an extent that public get relief in true sense. He also asked concerned authorities to establish fool proof mechanism for price monitoring in the province.

Ghee price per kilogram crossed Rs450 and prices of the essential commodities were also too much that common men could not afford.