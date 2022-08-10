Punjab Emergency Service provided services to 58,391 mourners during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Emergency Service provided emergency care to 58,391 mourners while providing emergency cover to 3,322 majalis and processions in Punjab during first 10 days of Muharram

Out of total, 57246 mourners were provided dressings and appropriate first aid while 1145 having severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advance medical care.

These views were expressed by Director General Rescue 1122 Punjab Rizwan Naseer while presiding over a Muharram review meeting at Rescue Headquarters on Wednesday. All head of wings from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy attended the meeting.

The chair was briefed that over 13,000 rescuers, 2162 volunteers, 951 motorbike ambulances, 868 ambulances and 369 fire and rescue vehicles including specialized vehicles were deputed to provide medical and rescue services across Punjab.

In Lahore, about 1360 rescuers remained on emergency alert with 58 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 288 motorbike ambulances, 26 fire vehicles, five specialized vehicles, eight rescue vehicles and urban search and rescue teams were deployed to meet any untoward incident/disaster.

During the meeting, Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed that the emergency plans for Muharram were implemented with close coordination of deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab. Over 13,000 rescuers and 2,162 volunteers performed Muharram duties in three shifts. Key points/ mobile rescue posts were also established at strategic locations across Punjab to provide timely medical cover to all processions at different mass gathering areas. In this regard, Emergency Ambulances, Fire and Rescue vehicles along with trained rescuers were deployed at all major and sensitive processions sites to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover in all districts of Punjab.