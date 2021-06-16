UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Presented Balance, Welfare Oriented Budget: Ministers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:02 PM

Punjab govt presented balance, welfare oriented budget: Ministers

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Budget and Bait ul Maal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said that Punjab govt presented a balanced and welfare oriented budget in which record funds have been allocated for education and health sectors

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Budget and Bait ul Maal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said that Punjab govt presented a balanced and welfare oriented budget in which record funds have been allocated for education and health sectors.

He said , for the first time, the funds in budget for Social Welfare Department has been increased by 300 percent which is a step towards Riasat-e- Madina.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar termed the budget as balanced and tax free budget and said that Rs 560 billion have been allocated for development sector.

He said that stamp duty has not been increased thus given a subsidy worth Rs 40 billion to the people.

Focal Person PTI Qazi Ahmad Akbar declared that budget as people friendly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Budget Government Billion

Recent Stories

Arab Information Ministers Council re-selects Duba ..

7 minutes ago

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan calls on ..

5 minutes ago

China to launch Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship on Ju ..

5 minutes ago

'Time on no one's side' in Iran nuclear talks: Fra ..

5 minutes ago

PM, MPs discuss progress of development projects

5 minutes ago

Biden, Putin Hold Only One Expanded Bilateral Meet ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.