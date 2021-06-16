Punjab govt presented balance, welfare oriented budget: Ministers

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Budget and Bait ul Maal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said that Punjab govt presented a balanced and welfare oriented budget in which record funds have been allocated for education and health sectors

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Budget and Bait ul Maal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said that Punjab govt presented a balanced and welfare oriented budget in which record funds have been allocated for education and health sectors.

He said , for the first time, the funds in budget for Social Welfare Department has been increased by 300 percent which is a step towards Riasat-e- Madina.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar termed the budget as balanced and tax free budget and said that Rs 560 billion have been allocated for development sector.

He said that stamp duty has not been increased thus given a subsidy worth Rs 40 billion to the people.

Focal Person PTI Qazi Ahmad Akbar declared that budget as people friendly.