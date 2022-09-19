UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Removes Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi As Chairman Ulema Board

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Punjab govt removes Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi as Chairman Ulema Board

The Punjab government on Monday removed Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi as Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government on Monday removed Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi as Chairman Muttahida Ulema board Punjab.

The provincial government's Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department in a notification said that Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has been de-notified from the post with immediate effect following the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, whereas Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, has been appointed as new Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab.

The rest of the Ulema Board would remain intact under the chairmanship of Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the notification added.

It may be mentioned here that Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, was also currently serving as Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Middle East May Post From Government

Recent Stories

Turkiye reliable friend of Pakistan for supporting ..

Turkiye reliable friend of Pakistan for supporting in testing times: Acting Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 Advocate among three alleged killers of Waqar Alta ..

Advocate among three alleged killers of Waqar Altaf arrested: Police

2 minutes ago
 Proposal to inject money for live stock breeding a ..

Proposal to inject money for live stock breeding amid colossal losses due to flo ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Tourists Right to Travel in Europe Not Und ..

Russian Tourists Right to Travel in Europe Not Undeniable - Lithuania Parliament ..

4 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago
 DPR Civic Chamber Urges DPR Head to Immediately Ho ..

DPR Civic Chamber Urges DPR Head to Immediately Hold Referendum on Joining Russi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.