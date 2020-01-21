Punjab govt stops release of movie “Zindagi Tamasha”

(@fidahassanain)

The Punjab Culture and Information department has stopped release of the movie in view of the public complaints against its content.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) Punjab government stopped release of “Zindagi Tamasha” , keeping in view the complaints of the citizens here on Tuesday.

In a statement, Punjab Information and Culture department said that went into review the content of the movie after public complaints against it.

The government, however, asked Sarmad Khoosat to hold “show of the movie” at any cinema for review of the film on February 03.

“Khoosat is directed to hold show of the movie at any cinema on Feb 03 for its review,” said the order issued here on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a petition was moved filed in the Lahore High Court seeking action against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for “interference into the smooth running, public screening and releasing of movie “Zindagi Tamasha”.

Irfan Khoosat, director of Khoosat Films Private Limited, moved petition saying that TLP was interfering into releasing movie “Zindagi Tamasha” in the country. He termed the party’s interference as illegal and unlawful, arguing that Zindagi Tamasha is a movie aimed to "bring the soft image of the society among the public at large, to reduce the stress from the minds of peoples and to promote the positivity in the society.

He also said the movie was cleared for release by all censor boards in the country.

“TLP has no is trying to interfere into the smooth running public screening/releasing of the above-mentioned film in cinema screen across the country without any lawful justification,” said the petitioner.

Sindh Film Censor Board, Punjab Film Censor board and Markazi Film Censor Board as respondents were made as respondents beside the TLP. But the petitioner said that the boards were just symbolically made defendants and he was not looking for any relief against them.

He asked the court to direct TLP not to interfere into releasing his movie as it was only to show and spread the soft image.

Justice Zia-ur-Rehman of the Lahore High Court heard initial arguments and issued notices all respondents on the petition to submit replies.

On Monday, Khoosat asked the public that whether he should withdraw from his movie “Zindagi Tamasha” and wrote open letter to Prime Minister and the citizens. He said his movie was for a positive image. Earlier, he had written a letter to PM Imran Khan, saying that he was receiving threatening phone calls.