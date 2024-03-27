Punjab govt to construct five expressways

The Punjab Government is all set to construct five expressways aiming to connect major districts of the province, enhancing travel facilities for a significant portion of the population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Government is all set to construct five expressways aiming to connect major districts of the province, enhancing travel facilities for a significant portion of the population.

Approval for these projects, totaling Rs 139.5 billion, was granted by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a few days ago. Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, shared these plans on Wednesday afternoon.

He disclosed the details of these expressways:

Bahawalpur N5 to Jhanngra Sharqi Interchange Expressway: 42 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 13 billion.

Multan to Vehri Expressway: 93 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 26.

50 billion.

Chichawatni to Pir Mahal-Sahorkot to Garhmahraja - Chowk Azam to Layyah Expressway: 199 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 66 billion.

Sahiwal to Sammundari Interchange Expressway: 57 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 23 billion.

Faislabad Chiniot to Kamal Pur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway: 24 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 11 billion.

Sohaib Bherth further mentioned that a large number of travelers/citizens from various districts including Multan, Vehari, Chichawattni, Pir Mahal, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Layyah will benefit from these projects. "Collectively, we are constructing 416.2 kilometers long expressways," he added.