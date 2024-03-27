Punjab Govt To Construct Five Expressways
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The Punjab Government is all set to construct five expressways aiming to connect major districts of the province, enhancing travel facilities for a significant portion of the population
Approval for these projects, totaling Rs 139.5 billion, was granted by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a few days ago. Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, shared these plans on Wednesday afternoon.
He disclosed the details of these expressways:
Bahawalpur N5 to Jhanngra Sharqi Interchange Expressway: 42 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 13 billion.
Multan to Vehri Expressway: 93 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 26.
50 billion.
Chichawatni to Pir Mahal-Sahorkot to Garhmahraja - Chowk Azam to Layyah Expressway: 199 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 66 billion.
Sahiwal to Sammundari Interchange Expressway: 57 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 23 billion.
Faislabad Chiniot to Kamal Pur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway: 24 kilometers long with an amount of Rs 11 billion.
Sohaib Bherth further mentioned that a large number of travelers/citizens from various districts including Multan, Vehari, Chichawattni, Pir Mahal, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Layyah will benefit from these projects. "Collectively, we are constructing 416.2 kilometers long expressways," he added.
