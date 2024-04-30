Punjab Govt Transfers 14 Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government has transferred 14 officers including seven Deputy Commissioners (DC) on Tuesday.
According to the notification, Capt. (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has been transferred and posted as DC Sargodha vice Shoaib Ali, who has been directed to report S&GAD enabling him to attend training course. Ali Akbar, Deputy Secretary CM Office, has replaced DC Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad Awan, who has been directed to report S&GAD. Saima Ali, Chief of Section P&D board, has been posted as DC Sahiwal against a vacant post. Syedah Ramallah Ali, Additional Secretary Governor Office, has been transferred and posted as DC Jhelum vice Capt (Retd) Samiullah Farooq who has been directed to report S&GAD enabling him to attend the training course.
Ameera Baidar, currently at the disposal of CM Office, has been posted as DC Layyah replacing Khalid Pervaiz who has been directed to report the S&GAD. Khalid Javed Goraya, currently at the disposal of Director General LDA, has been posted as DC Mianwali vice Sajjad Ahmed who has been directed to report the S &GAD. Capt (Retd) Farrukh Attique Khan, Additional Secretary (Coordination) CS Office, has been posted as DC Okara, while Umer Sher, Additional Secretary CM Office, has been posted as Additional Secretary Coordination to CS Office.
