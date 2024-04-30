Open Menu

Punjab Govt Transfers 14 Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Punjab govt transfers 14 officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government has transferred 14 officers including seven Deputy Commissioners (DC) on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Capt. (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has been transferred and posted as DC Sargodha vice Shoaib Ali, who has been directed to report S&GAD enabling him to attend training course. Ali Akbar, Deputy Secretary CM Office, has replaced DC Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad Awan, who has been directed to report S&GAD. Saima Ali, Chief of Section P&D board, has been posted as DC Sahiwal against a vacant post. Syedah Ramallah Ali, Additional Secretary Governor Office, has been transferred and posted as DC Jhelum vice Capt (Retd) Samiullah Farooq who has been directed to report S&GAD enabling him to attend the training course.

Ameera Baidar, currently at the disposal of CM Office, has been posted as DC Layyah replacing Khalid Pervaiz who has been directed to report the S&GAD. Khalid Javed Goraya, currently at the disposal of Director General LDA, has been posted as DC Mianwali vice Sajjad Ahmed who has been directed to report the S &GAD. Capt (Retd) Farrukh Attique Khan, Additional Secretary (Coordination) CS Office, has been posted as DC Okara, while Umer Sher, Additional Secretary CM Office, has been posted as Additional Secretary Coordination to CS Office.

Related Topics

Governor Government Of Punjab Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Ramallah Bhakkar Jhelum Mianwali Post

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

3 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

3 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

3 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

4 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

4 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

7 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

7 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan