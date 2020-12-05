UrduPoint.com
Punjab Highway Patrolling Arrest 19 Criminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region arrested 19 criminals including four proclaimed offenders, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that on the direction of SSP Patrolling Chaudhry Farooq Hundal, the police teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders from various localities.

The teams, during search on roads, recovered a kalashnikov and a pistol besides 25 bullets from criminals.

Police also apprehended 13 motorcyclists over roaming by installing unapproved registration number plates and registered cases against them.

Police teams also seized 30 liters liquor from drug peddler, Ubaidullah Baloch.

