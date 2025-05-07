Punjab IG Orders Police To Stay Alert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all police personnel to remain on high alert, amid the current national situation.
He emphasized the need to maintain strict surveillance over terrorists and disruptive elements to ensure the safety of the country's internal borders.
“The security of all important and sensitive locations, including inter-provincial border check posts, must be enhanced immediately,” IG Punjab directed.
Highlighting the commitment of the Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar stated, “Punjab Police stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces and serves as an unbreakable wall in the face of the enemy.”
He also praised the efforts of police personnel in affected areas, saying, “Punjab Police officers are actively participating in relief operations, showing great dedication and courage.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi terms Indian aggression clear act of terrorism6 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns Indian aggression, calls it shameful, dangerous for regional peace6 minutes ago
-
Provincial summit calls for collective action to advance protection of transgender community6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Indian missile strikes6 minutes ago
-
Punjab IG orders police to stay alert6 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line Broadband in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashood Ahmed strongly condemns India's cowardly attack on Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Ghous condemns Indian aggression,commends Pakistan armed forces’ swift response:26 minutes ago
-
ACS condemns Indian attacks36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan foils Indian cyber attacks: Shaza Fatima36 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed, one injured in Rawalpindi36 minutes ago
-
Riaz Pirzada strongly condemns unprovoked Indian aggression36 minutes ago