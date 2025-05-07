Open Menu

Punjab IG Orders Police To Stay Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Punjab IG orders police to stay alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all police personnel to remain on high alert, amid the current national situation.

He emphasized the need to maintain strict surveillance over terrorists and disruptive elements to ensure the safety of the country's internal borders.

“The security of all important and sensitive locations, including inter-provincial border check posts, must be enhanced immediately,” IG Punjab directed.

Highlighting the commitment of the Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar stated, “Punjab Police stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces and serves as an unbreakable wall in the face of the enemy.”

He also praised the efforts of police personnel in affected areas, saying, “Punjab Police officers are actively participating in relief operations, showing great dedication and courage.”

