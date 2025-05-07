OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and apprised him of the grave regional situation arising from India’s recent unlawful strikes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and apprised him of the grave regional situation arising from India’s recent unlawful strikes in Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister emphasised that this violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty amounted to a blatant act of war, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians and posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The secretary-general extended heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of innocent civilians and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He reiterated the OIC’s support for Pakistan as a founding member and reaffirmed the Organization’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people, emphasizing the need for a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The deputy prime minister urged the OIC chief to continue efforts for the protection of the rights of Muslims in India and IIOJK in view of the alarming rise in Islamophobia, hate-motivated violence, and targeted attacks against them in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.