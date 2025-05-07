Open Menu

OIC Chief Reiterates Support For Pakistan As DPM Dar Apprises Of Regional Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and apprised him of the grave regional situation arising from India’s recent unlawful strikes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and apprised him of the grave regional situation arising from India’s recent unlawful strikes in Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister emphasised that this violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty amounted to a blatant act of war, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians and posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The secretary-general extended heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of innocent civilians and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He reiterated the OIC’s support for Pakistan as a founding member and reaffirmed the Organization’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people, emphasizing the need for a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The deputy prime minister urged the OIC chief to continue efforts for the protection of the rights of Muslims in India and IIOJK in view of the alarming rise in Islamophobia, hate-motivated violence, and targeted attacks against them in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Recent Stories

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

5 minutes ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

5 minutes ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

5 minutes ago
 OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

4 minutes ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

4 minutes ago
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

37 minutes ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

37 minutes ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

37 minutes ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

37 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon ..

Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness

37 minutes ago
 Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to pl ..

Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan