OIC Chief Reiterates Support For Pakistan As DPM Dar Apprises Of Regional Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and apprised him of the grave regional situation arising from India’s recent unlawful strikes in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and apprised him of the grave regional situation arising from India’s recent unlawful strikes in Pakistan.
The deputy prime minister emphasised that this violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty amounted to a blatant act of war, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians and posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.
The secretary-general extended heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of innocent civilians and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
He reiterated the OIC’s support for Pakistan as a founding member and reaffirmed the Organization’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people, emphasizing the need for a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
The deputy prime minister urged the OIC chief to continue efforts for the protection of the rights of Muslims in India and IIOJK in view of the alarming rise in Islamophobia, hate-motivated violence, and targeted attacks against them in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.
Recent Stories
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Riphah Healthcare Services stands united with armed forces of Pakistan54 seconds ago
-
India’s grave mistake of aggression to entail consequences: PM56 seconds ago
-
India supports defunct organizations to spread terrorism: Asif1 minute ago
-
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi5 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army5 minutes ago
-
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq5 minutes ago
-
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces5 minutes ago
-
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situation4 minutes ago
-
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judiciary37 minutes ago
-
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation37 minutes ago
-
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression37 minutes ago
-
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions37 minutes ago