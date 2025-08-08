Open Menu

Punjab Introduces Modern Drone Rescue Service For Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 08:02 PM

The Punjab government has taken a major step forward in rescue operations as the Punjab Home Department has acquired modern drones capable of carrying out rescues in high-rise buildings, fire incidents, and hard-to-reach locations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a major step forward in rescue operations as the Punjab Home Department has acquired modern drones capable of carrying out rescues in high-rise buildings, fire incidents, and hard-to-reach locations.

According to the Home Department on Friday, the drones will be able to safely airlift people trapped in dangerous or inaccessible places. During a test flight, the drone successfully rescued a 60-kg dummy. Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Punjab Home Secretary, witnessed the live rescue demonstration.

IG Prisons and other senior officers were also present.

Khawaja Salman Rafique hailed the initiative as a significant milestone for Civil Defense, noting that its personnel serve as frontline responders during floods and emergency situations.

Punjab Home Secretary said that Civil Defense is being upgraded to meet global standards by equipping it with state-of-the-art technology. He also announced the launch of a special mobile app for registering citizens as Civil Defense volunteers.

The new drone service is expected to greatly enhance Punjab’s ability to conduct swift and safe rescues in challenging environments.

