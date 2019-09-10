UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister Visits Control Room To Monitor Security Situation On Youm-e-Ashur

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

Punjab Minister visits control room to monitor security situation on Youm-e-Ashur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry here on Tuesday visited the Control Room to examine the security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur of Moharam-ul-Haram. The In-charge Control Room briefed the Minister that 160 CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the Majalis and processions.

He told that a total of 33 Majalis were held and 112 processions were taken out in Bahawalpur district. One Majlis was placed in category B and the rest of them were in category C, he told.

The Minister was briefed that among these processions, five were declared extremely sensitive and placed in category A, five were placed in category B and 92 were of category C. Two of the processions were canceled in the district, he added.

