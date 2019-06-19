Punjab Rangers hold fee medical camp at border area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The 13th Wing of Punjab Rangers organized fee medical camp at border area of Dhab Sacha Singh here Wednesday to provide free medical treatment to the people.

People of all ages including children and elder persons were checked and provided free medicines at the camp.

Wing Commander Lt. Col. Anwer Hussain distributed gifts among the children. Local people appreciated the step taken by Punjab Rangers.

