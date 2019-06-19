UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Rangers Hold Fee Medical Camp At Border Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:47 PM

Punjab Rangers hold fee medical camp at border area

The 13th Wing of Punjab Rangers organized fee medical camp at border area of Dhab Sacha Singh here Wednesday to provide free medical treatment to the people

DIPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The 13th Wing of Punjab Rangers organized fee medical camp at border area of Dhab Sacha Singh here Wednesday to provide free medical treatment to the people.

People of all ages including children and elder persons were checked and provided free medicines at the camp.

Wing Commander Lt. Col. Anwer Hussain distributed gifts among the children. Local people appreciated the step taken by Punjab Rangers.

nsr\378

Related Topics

Rangers Punjab Border All

Recent Stories

MH17 investigators name three Russian suspects, on ..

few seconds

Sargodha bags tax targets

6 seconds ago

CDA again starts development work at Park Enclave

2 minutes ago

Hubei provincial government highlights economic de ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Calls US Claims on Possible Use o ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Regrets Zelenskyy's Remarks on Unreadiness ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.