Punjab, Uzbekistan agree to enhance cooperation in agriculture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has met Uzbekistan's Agriculture Minister Dr. Aziz Voitov in Tashkent and the two sides agreed on enhancing cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Chief Minister's spokesman told the media here on Sunday that during the meeting, they agreed to enhance cooperation between Punjab and Uzbekistan in the agriculture sector with a focus on cotton production and digitalisation. It was decided that coordination between the governments of Punjab and Uzbekistan would be further strengthened to increase collaboration in agriculture, and necessary steps would be taken with Uzbekistan's support to digitalise the farm sector in Punjab.

The Punjab government would utilise Uzbekistan's 9-point agenda under the 10-year programme of agricultural development to drive progress. In line with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's directions, a team comprising the chief secretary and the secretary of agriculture was formed to foster cooperation between Punjab and Uzbekistan. This team will take steps to benefit from Uzbekistan's experience in agricultural revolution.

During the meeting, top officials from Uzbekistan's agricultural sector briefed the Punjab government delegation about the successful measures undertaken in Uzbekistan's agricultural revolution. They emphasised that Uzbekistan's economy was strengthened through the 9-point agenda, and the development of agriculture played a crucial role in transforming the country's destiny.

CM Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election and the important constitutional reforms in Uzbekistan. He emphasized the unity between Pakistan's political and military leadership in driving sustainable agricultural development.

The Punjab government aims to leverage Uzbekistan's expertise and experience to achieve higher production in the agricultural sector, particularly in cotton production. The visit to Uzbekistan is not only beneficial for Punjab's farmers but also seeks to boost overall agricultural production, CM added. The Uzbek agriculture minister expressed full willingness to cooperate with the Punjab government, especially in cotton production.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister for Textiles and Garments Industry, Ilkhom Khaydarov, in Tashkent. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Punjab government and Uzbekistan in the textile and garments industry. It was decided to establish a joint committee to promote bilateral collaboration in this sector.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi highlighted Pakistan's vast potential in the textile industry and emphasized that both countries can become a textile hub in the region through mutual cooperation and trade. With joint efforts, the textile sector can reach new heights. The Uzbek Minister of Textiles and Garments Industry hosted a lunch in honor of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer and Amir Mir, and Punjab Chief Secretary, Agriculture Secretary Punjab, APTMA central leaders Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahidstar, Naseerullah Khan, Commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, for a two-day visit and received a warm welcome.