Qadri inaugurates Women NADRA centre at Jamrud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday inaugurated women NADRA registration centre at Jamrud, district Khyber.

Addressing the ceremony, federal minister said that new NADRA centre has been established for facilitation of women applicants adding it would be manned by female staff.

He said that Director General NADRA KP, Ameer Alam has also been approached to establish women NADRA centre in Landikotal. He said that NADRA authorities have assured establishment of women section in NADRA office Landikotal after acquiring a suitable place.

On the occasion, federal minister was also briefed about the working of new registration centre and provision of facilities to applicants.