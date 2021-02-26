QAU organises workshop to understand issues of federating units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The school of politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) organized one-day workshop on the Model Council of Common Interests (CCI): Debating Democratic Devolution theme. The workshop was divided into two sessions - political aspects of democratic devolution and communication skills - in order to advance participating students' understandingrelative to issues of common concern between federating units.

The workshop will give way to a model simulation exercise to be attended by eight participating universities across Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, the Director of the School of Politics and International Relations, Dr. Farhan Hanif Siddiqi highlighted the work of Hanns Seidel Foundation in promoting the culture of research,debate and dialogue in Pakistan.

He stated that the model CCI simulation exercise provides a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their talent and academic and communication skills outside the classroom setting.

Dr Steffen Kudella, Resident Representative, Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) gave an overview of 40 years long engagements of the organization with partner universities in Pakistan.

He asserted the importance of research on non-traditional security issues, including governance, health, education and regional connectivity.

He asserted that the purpose of the simulation exercise was not to engage in zero-sum arguments but to evoke collaborative ideas and proposals.Professor Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, thanked the Hanns Seidel Foundation for their contributions in promoting regional dialogue, good governance and offering Fellowships for research scholars.