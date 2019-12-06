Qawwali legend Aziz Mian remembered on his 19th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Nation remembred legendary traditional famous qawwal 'Aziz Mian' on his 19th death anniversary on Friday (Today).

He was also famous for singing ghazals in qawwali style. For his contributions towards the music, the government had awarded him the Pride of Performance award in 1989.

Aziz Mian was born as Abdul Aziz in Delhi, British India. The exclamation Mian, which he often used in his qawwalis, became part of his stage name.

Young qawwals of today always look up to the work of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Amjad Sabri and Aziz Mian. However, Aziz was the most different of them. He was talented and very educated and introduced his own style. Each of his qawwalis was different from the other and that's what was most entertaining.

His performances always attracted huge crowds not only Pakistan but in abroad as well and his contributions towards the music industry will always be remembered.

" His super hit qawwali's include Allah Hi Jane Kaun Bashar Hai, Nabi Nabi Ya Nabi Nabi, Main Sharabi, Teri Soorat and Admi Hai Benazir, ptv, private news channels reported.

His passion for the field could be seen from his willingness to perform till he breathed his last. In 2000, Aziz Mian was invited by the government of Iran to perform there but passed away a few hours before the show on December 6. He was later buried in Multan.

Aziz Mian's work was enriched with spiritualism. Wherever he performed, he was known to be an expert at keeping the audience entertained and everyone appreciated his qawwalis. His work was an asset to our country.