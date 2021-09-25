UrduPoint.com

Qayyum Resolves To Establish True Era Of Good Governance In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Qayyum resolves to establish true era of good governance in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Sep, 2021 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday expressed his government's resolve to establish good governance in the state by leaving no stone unturned for resolving problems confronted by the people of the state as manifested by the pre-election commitment of the popularly-elected PTI AJK regime.

Talking to various public representative delegations in Dheerkot town of AJK, he said that all available resources would be channelized to address the problems of the people.

On his arrival at Ghaziabad, the premier visited the mausoleum of Mujahid-e-Awal Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan and offered Fateha.

Later, talking to a delegation led by former Assembly candidate Major Latif Khaleeq, the prime minister said the government was taking solid measures to implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and to resolve the problems being faced by the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Ex AJK PM Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan called on the AJK Prime Minister in his native town where both the leaders discussed the political situation of AJK.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Ghaziabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

6 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

6 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

6 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

6 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

6 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.