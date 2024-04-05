- Home
Qissa Khawani Bazar To Be Open For All Traffic Until Eid Ul-Fitr: President Peshawar Traders Chamber
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) President Peshawar Traders Chamber Ghulam Bilal Javid Friday extended gratitude to Station Commander Peshawar Brigadier Osman, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, and Major Saeed for their decision to restore the historic Qissa Khawani Bazar under the Peshawar UpLift Program Phase-II.
Following the directives of the provincial government, it was decided to decorate and restore the historic Qissa Khawani Bazar under the Peshawar UpLift Program Phase-II. While the trading community was pleased, they were also concerned as the closure of the market was causing significant financial losses.
Taking immediate action under the leadership of President Tanzeem-e-Tajran KP, Malik Mehr Elahi, Qissa Khawani Bazar Chairman Malik Javaid and others met with Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, appealing to open Qissa Khawani Bazar for traffic during Eid ul-Fitr to ensure the safety of traders.
Today, by fulfilling the formal demand of Qissa Khawani Bazar, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood has shown his commitment to being trader-friendly. President Peshawar Traders Chamber Ghulam Bilal Javaid and all traders of Qissa Khawani Bazar express their gratitude for the cooperation of Station Commander Brigadier Osman, Major Saeed, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali.
Finally, Ghulam Bilal Javaid said that Malik Mehr Elahi is like a beacon for the trading community, always providing support in difficult times and creating facilities for them. “We are also grateful to respected Malik Mehr Elahi for resolving this issue through timely and excellent leadership,” Ghulam Bilal Javed said.
