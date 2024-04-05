Open Menu

Qissa Khawani Bazar To Be Open For All Traffic Until Eid Ul-Fitr: President Peshawar Traders Chamber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Qissa Khawani Bazar to be open for all traffic until Eid ul-Fitr: President Peshawar Traders Chamber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) President Peshawar Traders Chamber Ghulam Bilal Javid Friday extended gratitude to Station Commander Peshawar Brigadier Osman, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, and Major Saeed for their decision to restore the historic Qissa Khawani Bazar under the Peshawar UpLift Program Phase-II.

Following the directives of the provincial government, it was decided to decorate and restore the historic Qissa Khawani Bazar under the Peshawar UpLift Program Phase-II. While the trading community was pleased, they were also concerned as the closure of the market was causing significant financial losses.

Taking immediate action under the leadership of President Tanzeem-e-Tajran KP, Malik Mehr Elahi, Qissa Khawani Bazar Chairman Malik Javaid and others met with Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, appealing to open Qissa Khawani Bazar for traffic during Eid ul-Fitr to ensure the safety of traders.

Today, by fulfilling the formal demand of Qissa Khawani Bazar, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood has shown his commitment to being trader-friendly. President Peshawar Traders Chamber Ghulam Bilal Javaid and all traders of Qissa Khawani Bazar express their gratitude for the cooperation of Station Commander Brigadier Osman, Major Saeed, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali.

Finally, Ghulam Bilal Javaid said that Malik Mehr Elahi is like a beacon for the trading community, always providing support in difficult times and creating facilities for them. “We are also grateful to respected Malik Mehr Elahi for resolving this issue through timely and excellent leadership,” Ghulam Bilal Javed said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Chamber Market All Government

Recent Stories

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

2 hours ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

3 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

19 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

19 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

19 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

19 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan