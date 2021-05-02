Qiyam-ul-Lail in Faisal mosque from Ramadan 25th amid covid-19 protocol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Qiyam-ul-Lail or midnight prayers would commence at Faisal Masjid, Islamabad from 25th of Ramazan by ensuring stringent compliance with 'SMS' (social distancing, mask use and sanitising) to control the possible spread of COVID-19.

Muhammad Umer Butt, Assistant Director Media, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP that some 14 Qaris (someone who recites the Quran from memory with the proper rules of recitation) had already been selected through across the country competition for the holy Quran recitation in the last five nights of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak (25-29) in competition held in Conference Hall, Dawah Academy, Faisal mosque on March 29 after Zuhr prayers.

The Qiyam-ul-Lail (Mehfil-e-Shabeena) was being organised by Dawah Academy academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He said Qiyam-ul-Lail would benefit especially over 25 Faisal mosque Moataikifeen (Itikaf observers) and people from twin cities as they listen the Holy Quran till Sehri.

The official said that Covid protocol would be strictly followed during the night long prayers.

The 20 point safety guidelines devised in consensus with the religious scholars and the provincial governments including Azad Kashmir to contain the spread of the coronavirus would be adhered strictly during Qiyam-ul-Lail, he said adding the steps include enforcing 10 feet physical distancing between worshippers, discouraging the sick and elderly from attending prayers, providing hand sanitiser to congregants, discouraging socialising within the mosque, wearing face masks, having personal prayer mats, avoiding handshakes and hugging with the mosque.

Disinfectant showering gates have already been installed by Dawah Academy and soaps and hand sanitizers are being ensured on daily basis for the faithful.

The importance of Shabina prayers were evident from the saying of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

As seen in the hadith narrated by Imam Al-Bukhari, Allah s.w.t. descends to the lowest heaven and says: "Is there any beggar, so that he be given? Is there any supplicator so that he be answered? Is there any beggar of forgiveness so that he be forgiven?" (And Allah continues it saying) till it is daybreak.

