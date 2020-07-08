UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quack Clinic Sealed, Expiry Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Quack clinic sealed, expiry drugs recovered

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration teams have tightened noose against quacks and sealed a private clinic while quack managed to flee.

A health department team along with police raided at Jarala area following the policy of crackdown in far flung areas and sealed a private hospital of quack 'Awami hospital' while quack Abdul Latif managed to flee from there.

Haveli Koranga police started arrest of the accused. The case was sent to Punjab Health care commission after necessary action.

Meanwhile, drug inspector Khanewal inspected various medical stores of the city.

The expired medicines were found from Ghauri medical store during checking. The case was sent to district quality control board against the medical store owner.

APP /qbs-sak

Related Topics

Police Punjab Khanewal From

Recent Stories

China imposes visa curbs on US officials over Tibe ..

3 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Cyber Index

11 minutes ago

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

17 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

18 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.