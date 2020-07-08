Quack clinic sealed, expiry drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration teams have tightened noose against quacks and sealed a private clinic while quack managed to flee.

A health department team along with police raided at Jarala area following the policy of crackdown in far flung areas and sealed a private hospital of quack 'Awami hospital' while quack Abdul Latif managed to flee from there.

Haveli Koranga police started arrest of the accused. The case was sent to Punjab Health care commission after necessary action.

Meanwhile, drug inspector Khanewal inspected various medical stores of the city.

The expired medicines were found from Ghauri medical store during checking. The case was sent to district quality control board against the medical store owner.

APP /qbs-sak