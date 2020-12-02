Quack holds PHC officials hostage for sealing clinic

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A quack with the help of his sons and accomplices held two officials of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) hostage for sealing his clinics in limits of Khanghar Police station.

A police spokesman informed that PHC programme Muhammad Ramazan and Salman reached to Chishti samandri,Khangarh to check the clinic of the quack who was running after breaking seals.

On sealing the clinic against Muzaffar along with his two sons and their three accomplices locked the officials inside it, the sources said and added that the accused managed to flee.

The locals unlocked them after the official made a noise, the sources said adding the case had been registered against the quack and his accomplices, they concluded.