Quetta receives moderate rain

(@FahadShabbir)

Quetta along with its valley received moderate rain which turned weather cold in the provincial capital and its hilly areas on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Quetta along with its valley received moderate rain which turned weather cold in the provincial capital and its hilly areas on Tuesday.

According to Met Office, light to moderate rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the top hills in northern & northwester parts is expected at isolated places including Sherani, Zhob Mushakhel, Qila Saifullah, Lorali, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Nushki and Chaghi districts.

Moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorms forecast for scattered places including Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Wahuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran lasbella and Gwadar district for next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 6.5 degree centigrade and 1.7 degree centigrade in Zirat on Tuesday.