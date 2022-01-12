UrduPoint.com

Qulkhawani For Mother Of MD APP On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Qulkhawani for mother of MD APP on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Qulkhawani for departed soul of mother of Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Mubashir Hassan would be held on January 13 (Thursday) at House No 11, Civil Officer Mess here at 12 pm.

She was wife of former Deputy Secretary, Finance Department, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Sabir and mother of Director General Provincial Services academy, Ahmed Hassan and Aftab Hassan of Peshawar Educational board.

