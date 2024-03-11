Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) During the Holy month of Ramadan, a series of Quran learning courses will be offered in Islamia University Bahawalpur campuses Baghdad Ul-Jadeed Campus, Abbasia Campus, Khawaja Farid Campus, Rahim Yar Khan Campus and Bahawalnagar Campus under the special guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar and the patronage of Dean Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Prof Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman.

A complete translation of the Holy Quran with Tafseer and understanding of the Quran short course "Ramadan and Quran" is being started. In this program, a complete tour of the Holy Quran with translation and commentary, understanding of the Quran short course (basic), and understanding of the Quran short course (advanced) will be organized.

In this regard, a special briefing was given to Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Naveed Akhtar in the video conference room of the main auditorium. Dean Professor Dr Shaikh Shafiq ur Rahman said that the complete tour of the Holy Quran with translation and interpretation will be done by Dr Shafqat Rahman, ex-interpreter of Masjid Nabawi/lecturer of the Department of Translation Studies. Madrasa of Fahm Quran Short Course (advance) Prof Dr Zia ur Rahman, Chairman of the Department of Quranic Studies. Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Understanding Quran Short Course (Basic) is being organized in all faculties of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The teachers of this course will be Muhammad Nadeem Malik, Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Ibrahim Salik, Muhammad Salim, Ali Raza, and Ummat ur Rehman from the Department of Translation Studies. Similarly, the complete tour of the Holy Quran with translation and interpretation program will start from the 1st of Ramadan in other campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan Campus, and Bahawalnagar Campus.

Dr Hafiz Wajid Mehmood, Lecturer, Department of Translation Studies, will perform the teaching duties at Rahim Yar Khan Campus. Dr Hafiz Abid-ur-Rehman will be the head of teaching on the Bahawalnagar campus. Prof Dr Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that not only the students of all the university campuses but also the teachers and staff members will benefit from these programs in the auspicious hours of the month of fasting.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar while appreciating the organization of this workshop said that it is very important to use the teachings of the Holy Quran to educate and train students and make them good human beings. He congratulated the Dean of the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, congratulated Professor Dr Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, and said that the students of the university are getting attracted towards Quranic teachings which is a welcome development.