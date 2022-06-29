UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Blames PTI For His Defeat In PP-217 In 2018 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Qureshi blames PTI for his defeat in PP-217 in 2018 election

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday blamed his own party for his defeat in PP 217 in the general election 2018.

Had he won the provincial assembly said, the PTI would not have been facing the circumstances it was undergoing today, he said while addressing a corner meeting here.

Qureshi observed that the losing the PP 217 election had made no difference to him, as became the foreign minister. He had conveyed his reservations to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in that regard, he added.

He said he was asked not to field his son Zain Qureshi as a candidate in PP 217 as he would lose the seat. He, however, added that some wars were not fought for win only.

According to Zain Qureshi, the PTI candidate in PP 217 by-election, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had made the remarks regarding the role of Jehangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

