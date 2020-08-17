QWP activist, son drown in Indus River

A local politician and former Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) candidate from PK-76 Amjad Ali and his son drowned while taking bath in Indus River here at Kund Park on Monday

Talking to APP District Emergency Officer Rescue Water Team Nowshera Tanveer Ahmed Khan said that the rescue teams have reached to the spot and started operation.

He said the divers of the Rescue 1122 are searching for both the bodies.

The 14-year-old teenager identified as Abid Ali.

Meanwhile, an official of QWP Secretariat has also confirmed the death of the activist and his son. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.