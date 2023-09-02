Open Menu

QWP Announces Schedule For Holding Intra-party Election

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Muhammad Jamil Advocate on Saturday announced the schedule for holding the intra-party election.

He also extended the party membership drive to September 10 to facilitate those who joined the party recently and received their party membership card.

He added that the ongoing membership drive would continue while the existing members' cards would be valid for four years.

According to the schedule, the election for the party office-bearers at the union council and village council level will take place from 11 to September 20, 2023.

The election for party office-bearers at the constituency, district and members of the provincial council will be held from September 21 to October I.

The schedule for the election to the provincial and central cabinet of the party will be announced in October.

