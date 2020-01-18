UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QWP Criticizes Ban On Transportation Of Wheat, Flour To KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

QWP criticizes ban on transportation of wheat, flour to KP

Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday termed unconstitutional the ban on the transportation of wheat flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday termed unconstitutional the ban on the transportation of wheat flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab.

According to a press release issued from the party's headquarters Watan Kor said that he was speaking at a meeting of party workers from PK-60 at Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda district.

Addressing party workers here at Watan Kor Sikandar Hayat Sherpaos said that KP produces more gas and electricity than its consumption and the surplus energy is supplied to the rest of the country particularly Punjab to run its industries adding that if one province had the right to have control over its resources then KP should also be allowed to exercise its authority over its own resources.

Sikandar Sherpao said the move would trigger wheat flour crisis in the province at a time when the price of the commodity had already registered a sharp increase due to its short supply.

He added that the people were facing difficulty to buy wheat flour and other essential food items due to the rising inflation.

The QWP leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers particularly the Punjab government should avoid taking such controversial steps as it could disturb the law and order situation.

"This controversial step is not only against the spirit of the constitution, but would also damage federalism," he feared, urging the government to dissuade from taking such measures that could plunge the country into a serious crisis.

"Wheat flour is a staple food so its unavailability may not bode well for the rulers," he remarked, adding that the government was duty bound to ensure the provision of the essential food items to the people at subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Government Of Punjab Qaumi Watan Party Punjab Law And Order Buy Price Charsadda May Gas From Government Wheat PK-60

Recent Stories

PM Khan lauds man for saving more than 100 peoples ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi polo team wins ADCB EPA Cup 2020

13 minutes ago

All Karachi Prof Ejaz Faruqi Cricket tournament fr ..

10 minutes ago

President Alvi pays tribute to Justice Fakhruddin ..

1 minute ago

Two die in Khuzdar road mishap in Quetta

1 minute ago

Mughulpura Dryport to open next week: Railways Min ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.