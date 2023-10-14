Open Menu

QWP Expresses Sympathies With People Of Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 06:32 PM

QWP expresses sympathies with people of Palestine

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed his sympathies with the people of Palestine and said that they were facing Israeli aggression in Gaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed his sympathies with the people of Palestine and said that they were facing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Addressing a gathering of party workers held in connection with 11th foundation day of QWP in Fizzagat area in Swat, he said that the time had come for the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among their ranks and find a viable solution to the Palestine issue.

The QWP also congratulated the newly elected party’s office-bearers, who were elected in the intra-party election and urged them to work for strengthening the party.

Commenting on the skyrocketing inflation in the country, Sikandar Sherpao asked the government to provide relief to the have-nots, who were facing problems to feed their children. He said that the prices of the daily use items had gone beyond the reach of the common people.

He said that holding the election at the earliest was the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. He said that an elected government would be able to take solid steps to overcome the challenges facing the country. However, he demanded that a level playing field should be provided to all the political parties.

He asked the government to create an environment conducive to the conduct of the polls.

Sikandar Sherpao said that law and order was deteriorating with each passing day so the government should take steps to bring the situation under control.

He held the previous PTI government responsible for the crises facing the country at present. He said that the people were bearing the brunt of the wrong decisions made by Imran Khan’s government.

He said the QWP believed in serving the people and the party had always raised voice for getting the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Palestine Qaumi Watan Party Swat Law And Order Gaza Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre i ..

Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre in Pakistan from Oct 16

36 seconds ago
 Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

5 minutes ago
 Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International M ..

Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International Market Hike

8 minutes ago
 Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

37 minutes ago
 Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 O ..

Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 October in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

52 minutes ago
Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convene ..

Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convenes extraordinary meeting on Oct ..

26 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India Wor ..

Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India World Cup match

24 minutes ago
 The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pc ..

Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pct y-o-y

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan