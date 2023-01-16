UrduPoint.com

QWP Stages Demo Against Flour Crisis, Price Hike In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:03 PM

QWP stages demo against flour crisis, price hike in KP

Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP) district Charsadda staged a protest against flour crisis and price-hike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP) district Charsadda staged a protest against flour crisis and price-hike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

A large number of the party workers blocked the road to register their protest against the flour crisis and price-hike. Besides, district level leader Javed Hussain Khan, Nazim Ashiq Khan, Haji Zakir Khan and former Tehsil Council Member, Fazal Dayan also participated in the demo.

The speakers said that through hoarding the provincial government has intentionally triggered price-hike, which is sheer violation and injustice with the people.

They criticized the provincial government for failure in controlling smuggling and hoarding flour in godowns, which speaks of the lack of the writ of the government in the province.

They said that the people of the province are taking to the streets for their rights, saying that if the government still fails in bringing stability in the prices of essential food items, then it would be tantamount to injustice with the poor.

The protesters held the provincial PTI government responsible for the ongoing flour crisis and price-hike, saying the flour shortage has been created due to hoarding of the thousands of flour's bags.

Related Topics

Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Road Charsadda Government Flour

Recent Stories

Eddie Jones's second chance -- can he deliver for ..

Eddie Jones's second chance -- can he deliver for Australia?

14 seconds ago
 Europe investigators hear Lebanon witnesses over c ..

Europe investigators hear Lebanon witnesses over central bank chief

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021 with major ..

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021 with majority vote

2 minutes ago
 DC hears people's complaints at open court

DC hears people's complaints at open court

2 minutes ago
 LG Polls: 106 seats result declared so far, PPP wi ..

LG Polls: 106 seats result declared so far, PPP with 53 seats in lead

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces of ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces official results of 55 UCs of HM ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.