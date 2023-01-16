QWP stages demo against flour crisis, price hike in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP) district Charsadda staged a protest against flour crisis and price-hike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

A large number of the party workers blocked the road to register their protest against the flour crisis and price-hike. Besides, district level leader Javed Hussain Khan, Nazim Ashiq Khan, Haji Zakir Khan and former Tehsil Council Member, Fazal Dayan also participated in the demo.

The speakers said that through hoarding the provincial government has intentionally triggered price-hike, which is sheer violation and injustice with the people.

They criticized the provincial government for failure in controlling smuggling and hoarding flour in godowns, which speaks of the lack of the writ of the government in the province.

They said that the people of the province are taking to the streets for their rights, saying that if the government still fails in bringing stability in the prices of essential food items, then it would be tantamount to injustice with the poor.

The protesters held the provincial PTI government responsible for the ongoing flour crisis and price-hike, saying the flour shortage has been created due to hoarding of the thousands of flour's bags.