UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabbit Virus Can Kill Cancer Cells: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Rabbit virus can kill cancer cells: Study

Researchers have discovered that a rabbit virus can kill some kinds of cancer cells and eliminate a common unwanted side effects of bone marrow transplants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Researchers have discovered that a rabbit virus can kill some kinds of cancer cells and eliminate a common unwanted side effects of bone marrow transplants.

For patients with blood cancers such as leukemia and multiple myeloma, a bone marrow transplant can be both curative and perilous.

It replenishes marrow lost to disease or chemotherapy but raises the risk that newly transplanted white blood cells will attack the recipient's body.

Now the researchers have found that the myxoma virus, found in rabbits, can do double duty, quelling the unwanted side effects of a bone marrow transplant and destroying cancer cells, said the study published in the journal Blood.

"Myxoma is one of the best strategies because it is effective but does not affect normal stem cells," said the study's lead investigator Christopher Cogle, associate professor at University of Florida College of Medicine in the US.

"The virus could be especially helpful to patients who have recurring cancer but cannot find a suitable bone marrow donor," Cogle said.

"Bone marrow transplants from partially matched donors carry about an 80 percent risk of graft-versus-host disease and the myxoma treatment would address that," Cogle added.

Graft-versus-host disease is a complication of bone marrow transplants that can cause problems including skin rash, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, jaundice and muscle weakness. In severe cases, these complications can be fatal.

Related Topics

Attack Lead Florida Cancer From Best Blood

Recent Stories

3 soldiers martyred in IED blast in NWD

10 seconds ago

Kartarpur corridor to prove milestone in promoting ..

11 seconds ago

Six persons injured in clash in Quetta

13 seconds ago

Djorkaeff and FIFA 'invited' to Myanmar by Aung Sa ..

16 seconds ago

Senior Italian Banker Claims 1% Growth Within Reac ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliament Should Have Decided on Mandate of Ja ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.