Radio Pakistan starts test run transmission of Radio School

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Radio Pakistan to promote distant learning in the country.

To this effect, a Memorandum of Understanding was singed between Radio Pakistan and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to promote distant learning in the country. The MoU was signed by Director General Radio Pakistan Ms. Ambreen Jan and Additional Secretary Ministry of Education and Professional Training Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani in Islamabad last Friday.

Under the MoU, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will provide the content of the transmission to impart Primary level education to children.

These educational programmes will be broadcast from various medium wave and FM networks of Radio Pakistan from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and then as repeat broadcast from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm seven days a week.

Radio School is an important initiative taken in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to impart education to the children of far flung and backward areas and address the issue of providing education to children during the pandemic. It will also help ensure provision of education to less privileged children and girls.

As Radio Pakistan covers every nook and corner of Pakistan, the children from Gilgit to Gwadar will be able to get education from this initiative.

Besides broadcast of RadioSchool's educational programmes, this facility will also be available on mobile apps, which can be downloaded via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For information pertaining frequency to tune Radio Pakistan network for respective cities, please refer to our website www.radio.gov.pk.