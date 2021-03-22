Radio Pakistan to air special programmes on Pakistan Day

Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes on Tuesday to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm and fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes on Tuesday to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm and fervour.

A seminar "Kardad-e-Pakistan say Kaym-e-Pakistan Tak" on national hookup will broadcast from Karachi Station at 04:05 p.m.

Radio Pakistan will also broadcast another national hookup at 05:10 p.m. to cover live proceedings of "investiture ceremony" from Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad.

Radio Pakistan news and Current Affairs Channel will also broadcast Marathan Transmission for comprehensive coverage of Pakistan Day from Parade Ground and President House.

Special songs, features, talkshows and interviews of renowned personalities will be aired from NCAC and Islamabad stations.

Special reports will also be broadcasted in the bulletins besides messages of the President and Prime Minister.

All the events will also be live streamed on Radio Pakistan official twitter handle and facebook account.

Radio Pakistan FM 101 network and Dhanak Channel FM-94 will also broadcast special transmission and national songs in connection with the day.