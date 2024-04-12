Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee Announces Training Program For Pilgrims In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee on Friday announced a comprehensive training program for pilgrims in Abbottabad district, that has scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM.
The event will be hosted at Government High school No. 4, situated near Abbottabad High Court.
All residents of Abbottabad district are cordially invited to participate in this informative session.
Notably, arrangements have also been made for female segment with a dedicated lady master trainer who will be available to provide information and training.
For further details and inquiries, interested individuals can reach out the committee at the following contact numbers: 0314 5036205, 0315 6030544.
This initiative aims to equip pilgrims with essential knowledge and guidance for a successful Hajj journey.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, RPO visit Adyala, SOS village to spend Eid with prisoners, patients3 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic Police continue efforts to facilitate tourists13 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious zeal, fervor; over 2500 cops deployed to ensure security13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services to 1,499 people during Eid23 minutes ago
-
Zahid Chanzeb admires Rescue 1122 for saving lives of tourists43 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains: Balochistan govt alerts PDMA43 minutes ago
-
Peshawar cinemas continue to attract large crowds of moviegoers53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan urges maximum relief, comforts towards elderly people53 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate vows to continue mission of services for masses1 hour ago
-
MWL Secy-Gen celebrates Eid with orphaned children, inaugurates new facilities1 hour ago
-
14 dead, 2553 injured in 2177 RTCs in Punjab1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles loss of precious lives in traffic accident1 hour ago