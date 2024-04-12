Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee announces training program for pilgrims in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee on Friday announced a comprehensive training program for pilgrims in Abbottabad district, that has scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM.

The event will be hosted at Government High school No. 4, situated near Abbottabad High Court.

All residents of Abbottabad district are cordially invited to participate in this informative session.

Notably, arrangements have also been made for female segment with a dedicated lady master trainer who will be available to provide information and training.

For further details and inquiries, interested individuals can reach out the committee at the following contact numbers: 0314 5036205, 0315 6030544.

This initiative aims to equip pilgrims with essential knowledge and guidance for a successful Hajj journey.