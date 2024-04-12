Open Menu

Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee Announces Training Program For Pilgrims In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee announces training program for pilgrims in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee on Friday announced a comprehensive training program for pilgrims in Abbottabad district, that has scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM.

The event will be hosted at Government High school No. 4, situated near Abbottabad High Court.

All residents of Abbottabad district are cordially invited to participate in this informative session.

Notably, arrangements have also been made for female segment with a dedicated lady master trainer who will be available to provide information and training.

For further details and inquiries, interested individuals can reach out the committee at the following contact numbers: 0314 5036205, 0315 6030544.

This initiative aims to equip pilgrims with essential knowledge and guidance for a successful Hajj journey.

Related Topics

Hajj Abbottabad April Sunday Event All Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan