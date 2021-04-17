UrduPoint.com
Railway Minister For Timely Completion Of Civil Works At Freight Installations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Saturday called for completion of planned development and up-gradation projects at different freight-related installations in Karachi.

The minister paid visits to Karachi Bunder Yard, Wazir Mansion, Reti Lane and Groyne yard here and reviewed progress of ongoing development projects.

"To obtain significant revenue chunk from freight service we need to upgrade our service provisions at freight facilities that will surely pave the way for escalating the number of freight trains per day" remarked the railways' minister during his visit at Karachi Bunder Yard commonly called as KBX yard.

At Wazir Mansion, divisional superintendent Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul, apprised the minister of submission of a comprehensive proposal pertaining to construction of container terminal at Wazir Mansion.

The said facility will substantially enhance the freight revenue of the department besides drastically curtailing the container traffic from the city.

The minister also visited the Reti Lane area where Director Property and Lands Ameer Mohammad Daudpota explained the planned construction of Inland Container Depot/ off dock terminal at 25 acres of land. Such a facility will offer up country transshipment of container trains from Reti Lane besides creating another avenue for freight trains.

The railways' minister conducted the office and site visit of SAPT-Railways connectivity project where he was given a holistic briefing regarding the project. He stressed for further strengthening the working liaison between Pakistan Railways and SAPT.

