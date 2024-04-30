Open Menu

Railways Directs To Accelerate Efforts For Retrieving Occupied Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Railways directs to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways directed all the Divisional Superintendents (DS) to accelerate efforts for retrieving around 13,972 acres of land occupied illegally by private individuals and different government departments across the country.

“Around 5,809 acres were occupied in Punjab, 1,181 acres are under encroachment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,948 acres in Sindh and 1,034 acres land occupied in Balochistan,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said the category of land under illegal occupations included commercial, residential, agricultural, and various persons or departments.

Giving details of the land, the official said that around 769 acres were commercial in all the provinces, 3,309 residential, 5,512 acres agricultural and 4382 were under encroachment of various persons or departments.

The official said the department had also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land grabbers across the country to recoup its land from different individuals, groups, and even business organizations that were using it for residential, commercial, and agriculture purposes for decades.

“The joint procedure orders have been issued to all Divisional Superintendents of Pakistan Railways to retrieve the railway land from encroachers,” the official added.

Accordingly, he said the anti-encroachment operations for retrieval of encroached Railway land all over the Railway network are being initiated by the concerned divisions, and notices are issued to encroachers under the Possession

Ordinance 1965 for the vacation of Railway land/structure within 14 days.

The official said that Pakistan Railway Police, District Administration, and law enforcement agencies are informed of necessary assistance in anti-encroachment operations.

To further control and restrict new encroachments, he said the responsibilities defined for Railway officers within Railway Station premises, Station Master concerned, within/around the colony premises, inspector of works, and Railway Police.

“The anti-encroachment schedules, on a three-month basis, are being prepared and sent to all concerned in line with the joint procedure order,” he said adding that the operation will be launched with the assistance of Railway Police and district administrations of the relevant provincial governments.

The official said PR owned 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326-acre was in Punjab, 39,428-acre in Sindh, 28,228-acre in Balochistan, and 9,708-acre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Pakistan Railway Punjab Agriculture All From Government

Recent Stories

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

2 minutes ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

35 minutes ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

14 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

14 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

14 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

14 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan