Railways increases fare of passenger trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways had increased the trains fare due to inflation with the partially resumption of train operation for Karachi from October 03.

According to the notification issued here on Sunday, the new fare of 15-Up/ 16 Down Karachi Express from here to Karachi for A/C sleeper class will be Rs9,000, A/C business Rs7,000, A/C standard Rs5,000 and for the economy class Rs3,000 per person. In 41-Up/42-Down Karakoram Express train, the fare for A/C business will be Rs7,000 and Rs3,000 per person will be for economy class. In 33-Up/34-Down Pak Business Express train, the fare for A/C business will be Rs7,000 for A/C standard Rs5,000 and Rs3,000 per person will be for economy class.

As per the PR authorities, fare of 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail train from Peshawar to Karachi for A/C sleeper will be Rs11,000, A/C business Rs8,000, A/C standard Rs7,000 and Rs3,000 per person for the economy class. Likewise, fare of 47-Up/48-Down Rehman Baba Express train from Peshawar to Karachi will be Rs9,000 for A/C business, Rs8,000 for A/C standard and Rs3,000 per person for the economy class.

It was pertinent to mention here that the train operation for Karachi was being restored from October 03. The operation was suspended due to flashflood in a big part of the country.