Railways issue schedule for two new rail cars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has issued schedule for the two new rail cars to be run between Lahore-Rawalpindi-Lahore to facilitate the passengers on the route of two cities.

"The schedule was issued on the special instructions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the first rail car (109UP) would leave the Lahore Railway Station on September 16 at 07:30 p.m. and would reach Rawalpindi Railway Station at 11:55 p.m. after a stopover at Gujrat and Chaklala stations.

Likewise, the rail car (110DN) would leave the Rawalpindi Railway Station at 07:30 p.

m. and would reach at 11:55pm at Lahore Railway Station, the official added.

The 2nd rail car (117UP) would depart from Lahore Station at 5 a.m. on September 19 and reach Rawalpindi Railway Station at 9:40 a.m. after making stopovers at Gujranwala, Jhelum and Chaklala.

He said that at the same time, the special train (118DN) would also depart from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

The official said that the both the up and down rail cars would comprise, two AC business class, two AC standard class, five economy class and one power van.

