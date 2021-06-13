UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

7 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai consolidates position as global e ..

2 hours ago

China reports 34 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s membership in UN Security Council highl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.