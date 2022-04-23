Rain likely in KP, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 28 mm, Malam Jabba 08, Parachinar 06, Balakot 05, Kalam 04, Upper Dir 03, Punjab: Chakwal 21, Attock 12, Noorpur Thal 07, Joharabad 05, Murree 04, Islamabad (Saidpur 04, Airport 03, Zero Point 02), Lahore Airport, Sargodha 02, Mangla, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 03), Garhi Dupatta 02, Rawalakot 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis And Bagrote 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, Chhor 42 C, Turbat, Hyderabad, Sakrand and Bahawalnagar 41 C.