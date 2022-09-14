UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places In Country:PMD

Published September 14, 2022

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper parts of the country during the next 24 to 48 hours.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kasur.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Sindh: Mithi 41mm, Tharparkar (Islamkot 28, Diplo 27, Nagarparkar 05), Tando Jam 07, Thatta 05, Hyderabad 02, Badin 01, Punjab: Kasur 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 02, Peshawar and Kalam 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat 41 C, Lasbela and Nokkundi 40 C.

