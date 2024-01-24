Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Confident Of Surprising Victory In Punjab Ahead Polls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed confidence on Wednesday that his party was ready to give a surprise in Punjab during the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.
Talking to a private news channel, Ashraf highlighted the possibility of forming alliances with other political parties after general elections.
He emphasized, "In politics, there is no permanent opposition that restricts politicians from engaging in negotiations with each other.
"
Ashraf said, "Every party and candidate try their level best to clinch victory in the elections."
Discussing the PPP's election campaign, Ashraf commended the party's efforts, stating, "The PPP is running an excellent electoral campaign."
Praising PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for his leadership, Ashraf noted, "Asif Ali Zardari is a seasoned politician and he has taken correct decisions during difficult times."
Recent Stories
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Bahawalpur takes notice of prisoner’s death51 seconds ago
-
Govt. awards 8 new blocks to step up E&P activities54 seconds ago
-
CS assures financial support to affectees of fire ravaged plaza1 minute ago
-
Pneumonia claims lives of 14 more children in Punjab1 minute ago
-
3 held for getting money to send people abroad illegally1 minute ago
-
ANF seizes over metric ton chemicals, 7500 intoxicated tablets11 minutes ago
-
Providing facilities to business community priority for economic stability11 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong exam body approves Urdu as a subject for secondary education11 minutes ago
-
Journalist Haqqani remembered on his death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Inter-school speech competition held11 minutes ago
-
Actor Rizwan Wasti death anniversary observed11 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami to win election from Bahawalpur: Akhtar11 minutes ago