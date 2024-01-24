Raja Pervaiz Ashraf confident of surprising victory in Punjab ahead polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed confidence on Wednesday that his party was ready to give a surprise in Punjab during the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Talking to a private news channel, Ashraf highlighted the possibility of forming alliances with other political parties after general elections.

He emphasized, "In politics, there is no permanent opposition that restricts politicians from engaging in negotiations with each other.

"

Ashraf said, "Every party and candidate try their level best to clinch victory in the elections."

Discussing the PPP's election campaign, Ashraf commended the party's efforts, stating, "The PPP is running an excellent electoral campaign."

Praising PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for his leadership, Ashraf noted, "Asif Ali Zardari is a seasoned politician and he has taken correct decisions during difficult times."