Open Menu

Rallies, Seminars Organized To Mark “World Labour Day”

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Rallies, seminars organized to mark “World Labour Day”

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Different rallies and seminars were organized by labour unions and civil society members to mark International Labour Day to express solidarity with the workers and demanded for provision of maximum facilities to the labour class on Wednesday.

Like other parts of the country, different unions and civil society unities organized rallies and seminars in the city in which a large number of workers, students and civil society members were participated. The participants were carrying banners and chanting slogans in favour of labour rights with demands for increase in daily wages, salaries and discount on basic commodities by the government.

Separate rallies were taken out by All Pakistan Federation of United Traders and Aman Punjab Rikshaw Driver Union Multan at Press club to Nawan Shehr Chowk and at Samijabad 100-Futti Chowk.

Addressing the participants, Chariman Malik Hamad Asghar said that all labours working at private offices and brick kilns must be registered at the earliest in order to offer them all facilities of social security. He said that salary of workers must be increased to Rs 50,000 to make their livings easy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Civil Society Driver All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

2 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

3 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

16 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

16 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

20 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

21 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan