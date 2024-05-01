Rallies, Seminars Organized To Mark “World Labour Day”
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Different rallies and seminars were organized by labour unions and civil society members to mark International Labour Day to express solidarity with the workers and demanded for provision of maximum facilities to the labour class on Wednesday.
Like other parts of the country, different unions and civil society unities organized rallies and seminars in the city in which a large number of workers, students and civil society members were participated. The participants were carrying banners and chanting slogans in favour of labour rights with demands for increase in daily wages, salaries and discount on basic commodities by the government.
Separate rallies were taken out by All Pakistan Federation of United Traders and Aman Punjab Rikshaw Driver Union Multan at Press club to Nawan Shehr Chowk and at Samijabad 100-Futti Chowk.
Addressing the participants, Chariman Malik Hamad Asghar said that all labours working at private offices and brick kilns must be registered at the earliest in order to offer them all facilities of social security. He said that salary of workers must be increased to Rs 50,000 to make their livings easy.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM wants wealthy, businessmen, industrialists to prioritize improving conditions of labour class2 minutes ago
-
Rally held to mark Int.Labour day in Nawabshah22 minutes ago
-
PPP always represents workers, deprived class: Kundi32 minutes ago
-
MPA Amina Sardar demands improvement in laborer conditions42 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals43 minutes ago
-
Labor day being observe to pay homage to sacrifices of Chicago workers52 minutes ago
-
Breastfeeding room inaugurated in BISP center Khairpur52 minutes ago
-
IIUI marks Labor Day: Panel discussion on right to education vs. Child Labor held52 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held during crackdown52 minutes ago
-
PBM organizes ceremony to mark “Labour Day”1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister visits Coast Guards HQ, lauds PCG performance1 hour ago
-
Labor Day observed across northern Sindh1 hour ago