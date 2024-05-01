Rallies, seminars organized to mark “World Labour Day”

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Different rallies and seminars were organized by labour unions and civil society members to mark International Labour Day to express solidarity with the workers and demanded for provision of maximum facilities to the labour class on Wednesday.

Like other parts of the country, different unions and civil society unities organized rallies and seminars in the city in which a large number of workers, students and civil society members were participated. The participants were carrying banners and chanting slogans in favour of labour rights with demands for increase in daily wages, salaries and discount on basic commodities by the government.

Separate rallies were taken out by All Pakistan Federation of United Traders and Aman Punjab Rikshaw Driver Union Multan at Press club to Nawan Shehr Chowk and at Samijabad 100-Futti Chowk.

Addressing the participants, Chariman Malik Hamad Asghar said that all labours working at private offices and brick kilns must be registered at the earliest in order to offer them all facilities of social security. He said that salary of workers must be increased to Rs 50,000 to make their livings easy.