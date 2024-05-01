Rally Held To Mark Int.Labour Day In Nawabshah
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Hari Welfare Association has taken out a massive rally from Allah Wala Chowk to Press Club Nawabshah to mark International Labour Day.
Participants held banners and placards enchanted slogans to express solidarity with Chicago Martyrs.
Addressing the rally President Hari Welfare Association Akram Khaskheli said that the economic position of labour and peasants was deteriorating and was compelling to commit suicide.
He demanded Federal and Provincial Governments to fix monthly minimum wages at Rs. 70000 which was being paid to workers from 8000 to 15000 Rs per month.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP always represents workers, deprived class: Kundi11 minutes ago
-
MPA Amina Sardar demands improvement in laborer conditions21 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals21 minutes ago
-
Labor day being observe to pay homage to sacrifices of Chicago workers30 minutes ago
-
Breastfeeding room inaugurated in BISP center Khairpur31 minutes ago
-
IIUI marks Labor Day: Panel discussion on right to education vs. Child Labor held31 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held during crackdown31 minutes ago
-
PBM organizes ceremony to mark “Labour Day”40 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Coast Guards HQ, lauds PCG performance40 minutes ago
-
Labor Day observed across northern Sindh41 minutes ago
-
Ziarat gets back century-old Public Library41 minutes ago
-
Over 83,000 residential flats, houses handed over to registered workers so far: WWF51 minutes ago