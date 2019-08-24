(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) An Anti Narcotics Court Lahore has extended judicial remand of PML-N Punjab arrested president Rana Sana Ullah for 14 days in drugs case.ANF authorities presented Rana Sana Ullah, arrested in drugs recovery case in the court on the expiry of judicial remand under stringent security.Wife of Rana Sana Ullah and other PML- N leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

ANF Prosecutor provided Safe City footage recorded on the occasion of his arrest in the court.The court called Rana Sana Ullah on rostrum, obtained his signature and sealed CCTV Footage.The counsels of Rana Sana Ullah filed bail application in the court.The ANF personnel sought time from the court for arguments on the petition.The court while extending 14 days judicial remand of Rana Sana Ullah ordered that he be presented before it on September 7 again.