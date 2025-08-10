Rana Sanaullah Slams PTI For ‘Undermining’ Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of prioritizing political point-scoring over the country’s interests.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition had the right to protest but urged them to choose another date. "On 14th August, the entire nation will celebrate. Creating chaos and anarchy on that day is extremely unfortunate and goes against our traditions," he added.
Referring to the protest on August 5, he said the entire nation stood with Kashmiris, yet the opposition chose to pursue political agendas instead of showing solidarity.
He further alleged that PTI leaders incited violence, claiming their supporters attacked government buildings and installations.
He added that police had gathered evidence, including undercover recordings of meetings where “secret plans” to incite unrest were discussed.
