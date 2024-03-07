Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town Mawach Goth, arrested two wanted suspects, Attaullah and Adnan Khan, involved in drug trafficking and street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town Mawach Goth, arrested two wanted suspects, Attaullah and Adnan Khan, involved in drug trafficking and street crimes.

According to the Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the apprehension of the suspects led to the recovery of two pistols along with ammunition, drugs, police T-shirts, and fake police cards.

Suspect Attaullah is the ringleader of an inter-provincial drug smuggling group, sourcing drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and distributing them in various areas of Karachi through accomplices like Adnan Khan and other underage individuals.

The suspect used hefty amounts from various accounts to procure drugs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sending them to his associates.

During initial interrogation, Adnan confessed to using police T-shirts and fake cards for drug supply, while also being involved in multiple instances of robbery and street crimes.

Raids are underway to arrest other accomplices of the suspects.

The arrested suspects, along with weapons, ammunition, drugs, police T-shirts, and fake cards, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.