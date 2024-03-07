Rangers Arrest Drug Trafficking Suspects
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town Mawach Goth, arrested two wanted suspects, Attaullah and Adnan Khan, involved in drug trafficking and street crimes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town Mawach Goth, arrested two wanted suspects, Attaullah and Adnan Khan, involved in drug trafficking and street crimes.
According to the Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the apprehension of the suspects led to the recovery of two pistols along with ammunition, drugs, police T-shirts, and fake police cards.
Suspect Attaullah is the ringleader of an inter-provincial drug smuggling group, sourcing drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and distributing them in various areas of Karachi through accomplices like Adnan Khan and other underage individuals.
The suspect used hefty amounts from various accounts to procure drugs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sending them to his associates.
During initial interrogation, Adnan confessed to using police T-shirts and fake cards for drug supply, while also being involved in multiple instances of robbery and street crimes.
Raids are underway to arrest other accomplices of the suspects.
The arrested suspects, along with weapons, ammunition, drugs, police T-shirts, and fake cards, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.
Recent Stories
Tokyo shares rebound at open
Traders asked to inform about their stocks
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
Academics talk on integrating sustainability into higher education at SMIU
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders asked to inform about their stocks2 minutes ago
-
PESCO holds facebook katchery for facilitation of consumers22 minutes ago
-
Mandviwalla urges political parties to uphold dignity of Senate22 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed22 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, 2 arrested22 minutes ago
-
Local holiday observed on Fifth Thursday of Mela Channan Peer22 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests suspects in Inspector Waqil Khan murder case22 minutes ago
-
GIZ delegation visits PDMA office22 minutes ago
-
Distt admin announces construction, repairing of six roads22 minutes ago
-
Preservation & development work on historical Mai Qamro Mosque underway23 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur visits hospital reviewed cleanliness arrangements32 minutes ago
-
Nutrition festival, walk held at Women University32 minutes ago