Rangers Foil Smuggling Bid Of NCP Items

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) to assist customs officials in curbing smuggling foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions at the Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post on the Sindh-Balochistan border in Jacobabad district.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Rangers personnel during checking of a truck number TKK-721 recovered non-customs paid goods which were being smuggled from Quetta to Multan. The seized NCP goods include Dipron injection 7 cartons, relief tablet 2500 packets, Sheesha/Huqqa flavor 11640 packets, 318 sheesha/huqqa and betel nuts 42 bags. The approximated value of seized goods was Rs. 10 million.

The recovered goods have been handed over to the custom authorities for further legal action.

