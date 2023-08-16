Open Menu

Rank Wearing Ceremony Of Recently Promoted Officers Held At NHMP Office

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The rank wearing ceremony of recently promoted officers was held here at National Highways & Motorway Police, Central Police Office on Wednesday.

Inspector General , Sultan Ali Khowaja was the chief guest at the ceremony. Additional IG, North Region, DIGs, SSPs and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, IG, NHMP congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work hard with dedication and devotion for the good name of the department.

He further stated it was an honour for me to be a part of National Highways and Motorway Police and expressed the hope that the officers will show dedication in the practical field as well.

All the officers of NHMP should serve the commuters with commitment, selfless service, honesty and professionalism, he added.

At the end IG Sultan Ali Khowaja and Additional IG, North Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi pinned the badges to promoted officers.

Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kyani, DIGs Nasir Aziz Virk, Syed Hashmat Kamal and SSP Irum Abbasi, expressedtheir best wishes to the promoted officers.

